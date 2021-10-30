Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Grows By 171.4%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock remained flat at $$36.50 on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

