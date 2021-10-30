Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Increases By 200.0%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CTRYY remained flat at $$25.10 during trading hours on Friday. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. Country Garden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

