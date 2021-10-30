Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Drops By 50.4%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth $1,953,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

DASTY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $58.27. 29,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,312. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

