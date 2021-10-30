Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Decreases By 75.0%

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. 26,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
