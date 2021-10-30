Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Decreases By 75.0%

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. 26,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the first quarter valued at about $744,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 30.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

