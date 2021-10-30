Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Decreases By 50.0%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FACO remained flat at $$2.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556. First Acceptance has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $83.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

