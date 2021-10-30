Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Decreases By 75.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,502,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares during the period.

DVOL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. 3,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,620. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

