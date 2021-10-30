Short Interest in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Decreases By 46.7%

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLXN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. 854,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,707. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.