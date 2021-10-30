Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Declines By 74.0%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS FJTSY traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 154,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fujitsu will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

