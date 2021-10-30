Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Declines By 74.0%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS FJTSY traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 154,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.
Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fujitsu will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fujitsu Company Profile
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
