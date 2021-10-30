Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Expands By 133.3%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WILC opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.66. G. Willi-Food International has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

