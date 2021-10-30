Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Decreases By 52.1%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUCK. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of PUCK stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Goal Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

