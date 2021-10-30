Short Interest in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Rises By 78.5%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the September 30th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth approximately $33,838,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth approximately $10,105,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSEV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 87,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,400. Gores Holdings VII has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

