Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Expands By 80.7%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the September 30th total of 752,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

GGAL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

