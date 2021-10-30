Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Drops By 44.4%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 799,074,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,820,864. The company has a quick ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Healthier Choices Management has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which focuses on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

