Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Increases By 73.3%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HESAY shares. HSBC raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,801. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $92.70 and a 52-week high of $159.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.89.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

