Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Increases By 73.3%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HESAY shares. HSBC raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,801. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $92.70 and a 52-week high of $159.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.89.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.