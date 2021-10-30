Short Interest in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Declines By 66.7%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IBER traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Get Ibere Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Ibere Pharmaceuticals

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.