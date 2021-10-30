Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Decreases By 75.0%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IGGHY remained flat at $$11.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. IG Group has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGGHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

