Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Grows By 230.6%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 230.6% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ PTF opened at $169.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.90. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $175.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 145.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

