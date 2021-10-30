Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Drops By 71.4%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 62,835 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE IHIT remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.