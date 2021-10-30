Short Interest in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Expands By 304.8%

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 304.8% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISAA. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Spark I stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Iron Spark I has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

