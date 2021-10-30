Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Expands By 76.3%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $$3.32 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. L’Occitane International has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

