Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Expands By 76.3%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $$3.32 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. L’Occitane International has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.80.
About L’Occitane International
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.