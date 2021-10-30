Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Increases By 93.6%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the September 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $157.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.84. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $93.16 and a 1-year high of $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

