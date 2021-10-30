Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Declines By 70.3%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the September 30th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:MRVGF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267. Mirvac Group has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.
About Mirvac Group
