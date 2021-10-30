Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Expands By 207.3%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 207.3% from the September 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRP opened at $31.19 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $382.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

