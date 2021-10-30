Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declines By 70.5%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the September 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,597.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,174,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 110,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO remained flat at $$12.54 during midday trading on Friday. 15,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,386. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

