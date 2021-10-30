Short Interest in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Increases By 87.8%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter valued at $680,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 2.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 90.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 677,235 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

