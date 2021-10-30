Short Interest in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Grows By 67.3%

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

NASDAQ OHPAU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,976. Orion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

