Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Expands By 69.8%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the September 30th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 974.0 days.

Shares of PRRWF remained flat at $$29.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRRWF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

