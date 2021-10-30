Short Interest in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Increases By 105.4%

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the September 30th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 197,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.