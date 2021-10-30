Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Decreases By 63.5%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the September 30th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $119,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth $153,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of PFN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 193,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,859. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.