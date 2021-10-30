Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Rises By 288.8%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 288.8% from the September 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 477.3 days.
PRDSF opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Prada has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.67.
Prada Company Profile
