Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Rises By 288.8%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 288.8% from the September 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 477.3 days.

PRDSF opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Prada has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

