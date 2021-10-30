Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Decreases By 72.3%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the September 30th total of 1,277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRTNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 92,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,627. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

LRTNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.