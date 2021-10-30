Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Increases By 183.3%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Reading International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:RDIB opened at $28.95 on Friday. Reading International has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

