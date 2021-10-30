Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Drops By 71.4%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS RYES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,090. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.
Rise Gold Company Profile
