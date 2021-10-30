Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Drops By 71.4%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS RYES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,090. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

