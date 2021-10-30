Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Expands By 176.2%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the September 30th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SharpLink Gaming stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12. SharpLink Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.83.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

