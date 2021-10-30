Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Expands By 176.2%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the September 30th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of SharpLink Gaming stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12. SharpLink Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.83.
About SharpLink Gaming
