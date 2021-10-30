Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Drops By 50.0%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PHPPY remained flat at $$26.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464. Signify has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cheuvreux raised Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

