Short Interest in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Increases By 106.0%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKIC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,676,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

