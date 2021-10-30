Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Decreases By 41.1%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ZPTAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

