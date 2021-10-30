Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Increases By 356.3%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the September 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SDAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,425,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,433,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

