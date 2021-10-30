Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Declines By 58.3%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TATYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

