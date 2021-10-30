Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Decreases By 52.8%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the September 30th total of 776,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TOPS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

About Top Ships

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

