Short Interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Expands By 272.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 272.5% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. 2,090,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,551. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

