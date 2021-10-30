SIG Combibloc Group’s (SCBGF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCBGF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SIG Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

