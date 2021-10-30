SIG (LON:SHI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded SIG to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get SIG alerts:

SHI stock opened at GBX 51.95 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £613.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.