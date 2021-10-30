Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

SGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $172.79 million and a PE ratio of -19.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

