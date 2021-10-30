Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PHPPY remained flat at $$26.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. Signify has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Several brokerages have commented on PHPPY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

