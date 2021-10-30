Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,946 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $21.75.

Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $658.07 million and a PE ratio of -54.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

