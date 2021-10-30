Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,946 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $21.75.
Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $658.07 million and a PE ratio of -54.98.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
