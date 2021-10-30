Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $188.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day moving average of $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $193.66.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

