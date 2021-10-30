Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.76. 565,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,062. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day moving average of $144.97. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.92.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.