SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.44. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.22.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

