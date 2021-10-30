Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Shares of SFNC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $92,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

